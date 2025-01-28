Mutual Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $125.15 and a 52-week high of $218.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

