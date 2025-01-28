Mutual Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FALN stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.