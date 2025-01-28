Mutual Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

