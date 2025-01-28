Mutual Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,887 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 232,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

