Mutual Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 605.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,259. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,203,890 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $508.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.76. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $518.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,451,400 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.