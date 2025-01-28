Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $429.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.