Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $851.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

