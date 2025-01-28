Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,916,310.63 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

