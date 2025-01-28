Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

