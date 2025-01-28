Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $510.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.68 and its 200 day moving average is $522.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.