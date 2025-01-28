Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143,221 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 102,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

