Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

