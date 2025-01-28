Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Prologis by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after buying an additional 874,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $109,579,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

