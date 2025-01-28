Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 283.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $199.09 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

