Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

