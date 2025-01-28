Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 25,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

PAYX opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

