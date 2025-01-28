Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 801,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,309,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average of $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

