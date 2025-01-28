Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 618,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,392,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6,581.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,174,000 after buying an additional 430,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,196,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,538,000 after buying an additional 383,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 431.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 262,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $227.43 and a 52-week high of $316.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.76.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

