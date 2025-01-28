Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 74,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.73.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
