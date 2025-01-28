Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 74,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.