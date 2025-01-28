Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

