Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $255,000.

FSEP opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

