Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $63,793,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,295.94.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,282.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,225.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,170.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,285.90.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

