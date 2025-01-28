Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 851.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

