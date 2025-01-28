Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $275.02 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $222.09 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

