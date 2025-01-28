Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

POCT opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

