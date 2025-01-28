Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,538,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

