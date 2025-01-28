Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 42,475 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,475 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 408,492 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $7,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $41.71.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

