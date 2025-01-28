Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMOM. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,403 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

GMOM stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

