Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,429 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

