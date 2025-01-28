Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.22. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $58.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

