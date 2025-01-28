Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 84,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

