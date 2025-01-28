N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of N-able worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in N-able by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in N-able by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 145,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its stake in N-able by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 221,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

