National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 427.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

