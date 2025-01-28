NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 765.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 361,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,364,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359,993 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NTST opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -246.74 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,399.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

