Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,685 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

