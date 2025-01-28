Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,805 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 96.23%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

