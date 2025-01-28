Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
