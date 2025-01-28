One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 80.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $557.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.