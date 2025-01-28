ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.



