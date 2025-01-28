Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $239.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

