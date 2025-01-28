PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $308,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.