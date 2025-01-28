Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

