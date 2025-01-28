Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

