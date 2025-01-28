Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 65.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,642. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,000 shares of company stock worth $4,878,810 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.