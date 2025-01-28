PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,965,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 248.5% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 158,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 113,307 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

