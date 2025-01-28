Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Completes IPO and Private Placement**

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO) and private placement transactions. The company finalized its IPO of 17,250,000 units, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. Each unit sold at an offering price of $10.00, generating gross proceeds of $172,500,000. The units comprised one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant. Additionally, a private placement of 672,875 private placement units and 570,000 restricted Class A ordinary shares was made, generating gross proceeds of $6,728,750.

Of the net proceeds, totaling $174,225,000, a substantial portion was placed in a trust account with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for the benefit of the public shareholders and underwriters. These funds will be released upon the completion of the company’s initial business combination or other specified conditions.

Regarding financial statements, an audited balance sheet reflecting the proceeds from the IPO and private placements as of January 16, 2025, has been issued by the company and is available as Exhibit 99.1 in their SEC filing.

The company’s management has expressed intent to use the funds raised to pursue a future business combination. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV, an exempted Cayman Islands company, is an emerging growth company enabling it to benefit from various exemptions under the JOBS Act. The company holds authorization to issue preference shares, Class A ordinary shares, and Class B ordinary shares.

The completion of these transactions marks a significant step for Plum Acquisition Corp. IV as it progresses towards its future business objectives and the looming deadline set for a potential business combination within the specified timeframes. For interested shareholders and investors, detailed information about the transactions, terms of the offerings, and future financial plans are available in the official 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s 8K filing here.

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

