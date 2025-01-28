Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 565,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,734. This trade represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

