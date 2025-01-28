Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 3.1 %

O stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

