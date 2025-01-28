Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of O opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

