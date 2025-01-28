Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $6,230,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

